CR7, best wishes in pajamas, Ibra still displaces – Football

Pajama wishes for Christmas. An image revived, year after year, by Cristiano Ronaldo, who even after leaving Juve does not change habits for the holidays, posting a photo of his family in full suit and in red pajamas sitting on a ladder to wish “Merry Christmas with all my heart”. Congratulations to your followers are now a classic for many football champions, who do not give up a shot under the tree with their family, their partner, but also alone, from home or from the exotic destinations reached in the short stop for the holidays. .

It is an exception Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which continues to post particular images, this time that of a candle in the shape of a hand with the middle finger stretched up and surmounted by the flame.

Among the champions, they appear on the Christmas 2021 list Robert Lewandowski, in Scottish pajamas with his ‘girls’, and another Bundesliga bomber, Erling Haaland, next strong point of the market, in addition to the inevitable Neymar, with family, e Lionel Messi.

Among the blue champions, they appear Ciro Immobile, Gigi Donnarumma, Domenico Berardi and Manuel Locatelli, but not even the technicians escape the pleasure of a wish to the fans, such as Josè Mourinho, Simone Inzaghi and Sinisa Mihajlovic. A list that gets longer by the hour.