CR7, Mbappe… The 5 football legends and their heirs

The replacement of old heroes by new ones is a phenomenon that occurs in all disciplines, all over the world.

Even the greatest players one day begin to turn pale and no longer be able to perform their usual performances. They will have to leave their throne and make way for the next generation of stars.

The generation that produced players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi seems to have entered its final chapter.

There is a young generation of hungry players who have already established themselves on the big stage and are waiting to take the reins.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five footballing legends and their heirs.

#5 Gianluigi Buffon – Gianluigi Donnarumma

This one is rather simple. Gianluigi Buffon is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The 44-year-old is yet to end his professional career and is currently playing in Serie B with his childhood club Parma.

The legendary Italian won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and also won seven Serie A titles. Buffon’s successor in the Italian squad is Gianluigi Donnarumma, who led Italy to glory in the Euro 2020 last year.

He was named ‘Most Player of the Tournament’ after winning matches in the semi-finals and finals of the competition. Donnarumma is only 23 years old and has already established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

#4 Andres Iniesta – Pedri

Barcelona have hosted some of the greatest technicians of all time. Andres Iniesta and Xavi are two of the best midfielders the world has ever seen. The duo won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships with Spain.

They were also part of the Barcelona squad that won the treble in the 2008-09 season. Iniesta is a joy to watch on a football pitch and he continues to work wonders for Japanese club Vissel Kobe at the age of 38.

He can navigate dead-ends with the grace of a gazelle and make passes inconceivable to most of his peers. Barcelona have surprisingly found a youngster who seems to be cut from the same cloth as Iniesta and Xavi.

Pedri, who joined the Catalans from Las Palmas in 2020, has been an absolute revelation over the past two years.

He won the title of ‘best young player of the tournament’ at Euro 2020 after playing a leading role in Spain’s journey to the semi-finals of the competition.

The 19-year-old navigates tight spaces with ease and has vision that belies his age. He also has passing range befitting world-class playmakers. Pedri is still a teenager and is considered Iniesta’s heir.

#3 Neymar Jr. – Vinicius Jr.

Stylistically and otherwise, this transition makes perfect sense. Neymar Jr. is a player who embodies the “samba” style of football popularized by Brazilians. His skill and technical mastery gave us many moments of magic on the football field.

After his hugely talented compatriot, Vinicius Jr. is Real Madrid’s winger, who is coming off a stellar season in Europe. Vinicius was one of the best players for Real Madrid, which won La Liga and the Champions League.

Like Neymar, Vinicius has a whole host of tricks up his sleeve and loves to outflank defenders and beat them. He has improved massively over the last year and is definitely the next big thing in Brazilian football.

In 52 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season, Vinicius has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists.

#2 Lionel Messi – Phil Foden

It will take one hell of a player to come close to what Lionel Messi achieved during his illustrious footballing career. The seven-time Ballon d’Or is second to none, but Manchester City’s Phil Foden is stylistically the most likely individual to be seen as his heir.

Foden is a left-footed striker who can also play in midfield. He is one of the most technically gifted footballers on the planet and one of the best players to come out of Manchester City’s academy.

The 22-year-old has been named ‘PFA Young Player of the Year’ for the second consecutive year this season, thanks to his exploits for City. In 45 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2021-22 season, Foden has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo – Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe grew up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter is one of the greatest footballers of all time and, at the rate things are going, Mbappe is on course to achieve that same status.

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has made scoring and winning for his team a breeze.

Mbappe is arguably the best striker in football today. His blistering speed, cunning and prolific goalscoring make him as intimidating and dominating as the best Ronaldo.

Mbappe has already won the FIFA World Cup with France. In the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists. These are the kind of numbers Messi and Ronaldo were putting up in their prime years and Mbappe is truly the crown prince of football right now.

