CR7, Neymar… the 5 footballers who are unnecessarily criticized by experts

Criticism is an integral part of the life of a professional footballer. Every match is analyzed and broken down to the bone, and while that gives us deep insights, it also tends to be misplaced at times. Sometimes players are blamed or criticized a bit too much.

This often happens with top footballers. In recent times, clubs have not hesitated to ruin themselves to recruit players. Fans and pundits tend to regularly demand excellence from players who are hired for a large sum of money.

Often, when these players perform well, they are considered to be worth their price. When they misfire, they are immediately turned upside down.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five players who are being unnecessarily criticized by the pundits.

#5 Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

we weren’t helped by United’s lack of squad. He was left uncovered due to a lack of quality defensive midfielders and David de Gea, a keeper who doesn’t sweep and control his box well.

Maguire’s strengths are carrying the ball, making cross-line passes, dominating aerial duels and reading the game. However, at Manchester United he has to fend for himself against fast forwards, while midfielders and other forwards struggle with defensive transitions.

The 29-year-old certainly needs to improve his game but he’s not a bitter failure as the pundits would have you believe.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Raheem Sterling has been consistently performing for Manchester City and the England national team lately. Having burst onto the scene as a teenager, it’s clear that Sterling is a precocious player who hit his peak quite early in his career.

Sterling, who currently plays at Chelsea, is only 27 but his form has dipped somewhat over the past 18 months. He was an undisputed starter at Manchester City last season and even had a 12-game drought which led to him being benched.

The Englishman was unfairly criticized by the press. Sterling is used to being harassed by the press. Despite all the criticism he received, he scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for City last season.

He’s gotten off to a good start at Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing one assist in four Premier League appearances so far this season.

#3 Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Former Everton striker Richarlison is a divisive figure thanks to his fiery personality. It offered flashes of brilliance but received plenty of criticism for not delivering on all of its promises.

But the worst happened last season, when Jamie Carragher accused the Brazilian of faking an injury in a Mersey derby. Carragher, who was on duty for SkySports, told Richarlison to get up before claiming the striker does this “every week”. He said (via TalkSport):

“Honestly, get up, every week I see him play like this! Get up, carry on. He’s been down three times already, [il n’y a] nothing wrong with him”.

Carragher admitted soon after that he may have been a bit too hard on him after tapes confirmed the player had indeed rolled over on his ankle in the fall.

Richarlison was again heavily criticized by Carragher on Monday after juggling the ball in the middle of the game against Nottingham Forest and doing a bit of ‘showboating’. Carragher wrote on Twitter:

“No matter what we all think of Richarlison’s show off, that’s what the opponents think. They thought he was taking the fly and tried to pull him out. We can’t condone that, but the worst that can happen is a red card, for Spurs it’s a bad injury. That’s why it’s stupid”.

But Richarlison got his first assist for Tottenham Hotspur in that game and helped his side to a victory.

#2 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr is the most expensive footballer of all time, as he cost Paris Saint-Germain €222m in 2017. He is also one of the most skilled players of all time and has a lot of skill. intelligence, creativity and flair.

But he also has a penchant for showboating and theatricality. Neymar has also been labeled a ‘diver’ and blamed for trying to make the most of every possible foul. As such, he is constantly in the line of fire as he is an easy target due to his split nature.

At the start of last season, Neymar’s form plummeted and he scored just three goals and provided three assists in his first ten Ligue 1 appearances. Critics were quick to say he had past his age and that he had lost his concentration.

Not only did Neymar react by ending last season on a high, but he also started the 2022-23 season with a bang. He has scored eight goals and six assists in just five appearances this season for PSG.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

A number of Manchester United players have come under fire for the team’s struggles in the 2021-22 season. Most of them deserved it or saw it coming, but one player who received an unreasonable amount of criticism is Cristiano Ronaldo.

At times, it even seemed like the 37-year-old veteran was the only one the team cared about. He scored 24 goals and three assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

The Portuguese icon also performed plenty of saving acts during the Champions League group stages last season.

It was clear that more than half of the players in United’s squad were underperforming last season. However, Ronaldo, who was named ‘Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year’, was also criticized for seemingly upending the attacking system that United had grown accustomed to.

He was even seen as the root cause of United’s problems in some quarters. It’s completely unfair to Ronaldo, who was simply miles ahead of other United forwards in terms of productivity last season.

Advertising