CR7 on the start – Sport.fr

Manchester United want to rebuild with Erik Ten Hag at their helm. A fatal arrival for Cristiano Ronaldo, pushed to the exit.

Returning to Manchester United twelve years later, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived with hero status. Transcended in the first part of the season, the Portuguese returned to the ranks and now remains on a bad dynamic. With 18 goals scored in 34 games played in all competitions, he is the target of many critics. His impact on the locker room is also blamed. Tipped to take over from Ralf Rangnick at the expense of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag could be fatal to Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the revelations of DailyMail, Erik Ten Hag would not want Cristiano Ronaldo in his ranks. A wish that would please the leaders of Manchester United when they want to part with it at the end of the season. A departure far from topical for the Portuguese who would like to continue his adventure in England. His contract ends in June 2023, an element that would not cool the Reds Devils, determined to part with him.