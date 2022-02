Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are a marriage that isn’t working out for a long list of reasons. The numbers tell it: CR7 has not even scored since 30 December 2021, from 3-1 to Burnley. In between five games without scoring and two missed. After the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the feeling with Ralf Rangnick never blossomed: with the German coach on the bench he managed to score only two goals. In addition to the one with Burnley, the decisive goal at Norwich but in the midst of controversy, anger for substitutions and many criticisms.

What a flop of the season

At thirty-six, the Portuguese went to recover physical and mental energies in Dubai but even in the buen retiro in the Gulf he was unable to find the spark inside that would make him discover the key to conquering Rangnick. Yes, because after the change with Brentford, a very hard speech had come from the Red Bull guru towards CR7. “It was out of place”, the opinion of the former Townsend footballer. “A useless show”, Rio Ferdinand. And so on, until yesterday, Ronaldo on the bench against Burnley. In a story that is not taking the desired turn, as is the season of the Red Devils: despite a record transfer market, they are fifth. At least eighteen from Guardiola’s Manchester City.