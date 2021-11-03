Tech

Crab Game is very popular, but it exposes the IP addresses of the players, not to be played live – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

The game Crab Game is increasingly popular, with peaks of nearly forty thousand contemporary players, thanks to the long wave of the Netflix series Squid Game. Too bad that it is programmed with the feet and that it exposes the IP addresses of players entering the public lobby, as confirmed by Daniel “Dani” Sooman himself, the developer.

The problem emerged during a live stream of xQc, a well-known streamer who started playing Crab Game live on November 1st to follow the current trend. Unfortunately for him, doing so earned him a DDOS attack that disconnected him from the internet.

Dani then ran for cover saying he was aware of the problem and asking the streamer not to play Crab Game live until the update that fixes everything. To have it, however, it could take days, since it will have to modify the large part of the game’s net code, having relied on an insecure system.

Crab Game is a game born for challenge. The author knows that it is very badly programmed and full of bugs and problems. After all, he made it in two weeks just to chase him “stupid trend that is dying faster than my will to live“, as he himself stated. Nevertheless the players, pushed by the Squid Game phenomenon, are playing it en masse.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Repentance has a release date on consoles, in the USA – Nerd4.life

1 day ago

New postponement for the launch of the Crew Dragon 3 – Space & Astronomy

1 day ago

Resident Evil Village, the director does not know how the series will continue – Nerd4.life

12 hours ago

Black Friday also on the OnePlus website: smartphones at half price

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button