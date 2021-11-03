Crab Game is very popular, but it exposes the IP addresses of the players, not to be played live – Nerd4.life

The game Crab Game is increasingly popular, with peaks of nearly forty thousand contemporary players, thanks to the long wave of the Netflix series Squid Game. Too bad that it is programmed with the feet and that it exposes the IP addresses of players entering the public lobby, as confirmed by Daniel “Dani” Sooman himself, the developer.

The problem emerged during a live stream of xQc, a well-known streamer who started playing Crab Game live on November 1st to follow the current trend. Unfortunately for him, doing so earned him a DDOS attack that disconnected him from the internet.

Dani then ran for cover saying he was aware of the problem and asking the streamer not to play Crab Game live until the update that fixes everything. To have it, however, it could take days, since it will have to modify the large part of the game’s net code, having relied on an insecure system.



Crab Game is a game born for challenge. The author knows that it is very badly programmed and full of bugs and problems. After all, he made it in two weeks just to chase him “stupid trend that is dying faster than my will to live“, as he himself stated. Nevertheless the players, pushed by the Squid Game phenomenon, are playing it en masse.