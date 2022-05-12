crab walking here are the enormous benefits

Crab walking: let’s find out all the benefits of this exercise that allows you to train both the upper and lower parts of the body.

There crab walk (or the crab walk) is a physical exercise that allows you to train both the upper and lower body. Today, we are going to find out what benefits this type of training has, how to do it correctly, avoiding making gestures that could harm us.

First of all, it must be said that it is suitable for everyone and that there is no need for any gym equipment: you will only need some space! Crab walking greatly improves overall flexibility. Also, performing this type of exercise allows you to train many muscles at the same time.

The crab walk: all the benefits of this exercise

It also allows you to improve balance and coordination, also increasing your body awareness and you will focus more on your posture. The crab walk works mostly on the upper part of the arms, on the shoulders, on the upper legs and abs. But how do you perform this exercise? It is very easy to fall into error, as its execution is simple. You will need to be careful with your posture, in order to avoid hurting yourself.

First of all you will have to be seated on the ground: the hands they will have to be supported behind with fingers pointing towards the hips and the knees bent; then, you will have to lift the pelvisbut not much, so keep your arms straight and your knees still bent. The next step is very important: you will have to coordinate your movementsthat is to say move the right foot and the left hand at the same time. Then, of course, the left foot and the right hand. And so on.

You will have to pay attention to your posturebut also a do not arch your back or bending the pelvis too much. Also, the lumbar spine should be neutral and the shoulder blades should be lowered and backward. In short, after having explained to you how to perform this exercise, try it out for about 10 repetitions, both forward and backward.

If you are curious to know more, you should rely on an expert in the sector, who will tell you if you are doing it in the best way.