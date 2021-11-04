Craccava Switch, now it will have to compensate Nintendo with 4.5 million dollars

The Kyoto giant deals another blow to piracy. Gary Bowser, hacker of Team Xecuter, pleaded guilty to copyright infringement and agreed to to compensate Nintendo with 4.5 million dollars. Bowser – who, ironically, shares his surname with Super Mario’s evil rival – had exploited the Switch’s vulnerabilities to develop and distribute devices (modchips) that allowed users to run pirated game ROMs.

Nintendo sinks Team Xecuter: Bowser faces prison



Last year Nintendo denounced Team Xecuter, the group responsible for the design of the modchips known as SX Core And SX Lite. These devices, sold via online marketplaces such as UberChips, allowed users to run counterfeit software on the hybrid console by the Big N. Team Xecuter’s first creation consisted of a USB dongle that was capable of loading a custom operating system onto the Switch; this device, however, only worked with the first units produced, those equipped with the defective Tegra chips.

One of the leaders of the hacker group responds to the name of Gary Bowser, known online by the nickname GaryOPA. The 51-year-old was arrested in late 2020 in the Dominican Republic and is now serving his sentence in the United States. According to the documents released by TorrentFreak, Bowser pleaded guilty to two of the 11 charges attributed to him for damages caused to Nintendo. The defendant agreed to pay $ 4.5 million.

The Japanese company claims to have lost between 65 and 150 million dollars due to the products of Team Xecuter. Gary Bowser, on the other hand, claims to have earned ‘only’ $ 320,000 from the spread of devices made by the hacker group – for years, Bowser has been promoting Team Xecuter’s activities by writing articles on the MaxConsole website.

Gary Bowser faces up to 10 years in prison for the aforementioned crimes, as well as a very hefty fine of $ 750,000. Among the collaborators of GaryOPA are the French Max Louarn, also arrested last year, e Yuanning Chen, residing in Shenzhen, China, and still on the loose.