“Cracco’s dinner? Better the kebab ». Defamatory review, the starred chef compensated

The chef Carlo Cracco

The Carlo Cracco dinner in the Arena? In the end, everyone left disappointed, a little hungry and tempted to enter the neighboring kebabs. The much-advertised event of the year, that gal with 400 guests for the 50th anniversary of Vinitaly signed by the starred chef from Vicenza on April 14, 2016 under the tensile structure built ad hoc in the middle of the Verona Amphitheater? Menu, quality of food and related mixes, a disappointment. Thus wrote Achille Ottaviani: more than a negative review, it is a slating without appeal the one published in the online newspaper La Cronaca di Verona e del Veneto. Insipid risotto, hard meat, vegetables that did not match, if not in the madness of a culinary grandeur that did not exist. Not to mention – even more in the piece relaunched in a flash by social media and websites – that a model Cracco “you don’t know who I am”, even if it wasn’t George Clooney. As for sympathy then, zero of zero.





Penalty and compensation Words, phrases, arguments deemed defamatory not only by the former judge of the cult TV program Masterchef, but also by the judge of the Scaligero Court Francesca Cavazza who yesterday, as requested by the public prosecutor Nicola Marchiori, sentenced Ottaviani to a monetary penalty of 10 thousand euros and in addition, jointly with the company that owns the newspaper that publishes the article with a heavily disparaging content, to compensate Cracco with a provisional amount of 20 thousand euros without prejudice to the possibility, for the person concerned, to appeal to civil justice. Comments, those signed at the time by Ottaviani, which from the beginning literally went wrong with the internationally renowned Venetian chef: the tomato risotto, lemon cumin? It had been perceived as too sour. Smoked quail eggs with scallops and peas? They hadn’t fascinated some diners. And what about the overpriced Wagju braised beef? Among the 40th guests invited to the Arena, there were those who would have preferred the use of local meat.

They talk about me to talk about them A halter-review that bounced on numerous social networks, being picked up by many online newspapers and by Roberto D’Agostino’s Dagospia. A huge damage to image, damaging statements that were not at all digested by Cracco, who, before taking legal action, replied with piqued and resentful tones on Facebook: Talking bad about me or attacking me has become the most coveted hobby to get more views or more notoriety. In short, a way to make people talk about themselves. Whether it’s a pigeon, a dinner I make or a phrase I say, it doesn’t matter: they don’t care about the what, but the who. Speaking of me – post the chef – they know they will talk about them. And the fruit of their “work”, or fury, they also flaunt it to the four winds and are pleased with it. “Great success for us”, they write. “Great sadness”, I think. Next”.

Condemnation bis After suing Ottaviani causing him to end up on trial, Cracco had intervened in the courtroom in person to defend – he wanted to make it clear – my work and that of my team. I was there at the dinner, I don’t know if he was there, the whole rambling article, there is no objective reference – declared the chef in court – After the event I spoke to many of the guests, no one told me the meat was tough, they complimented me. It was all calibrated and designed for dinner, I didn’t hear anyone looking for a kebab, a consideration by Ottaviani. Behind Mr. Cracco there are a hundred people, I don’t work to appear as “the king of the pan”. Assisted as a civil party by the lawyer Markus Werner Wiget, the star had already obtained a first sentence three months ago (in that case a fine of one thousand euros) against Ottaviani for a second article in which he was billed as a shooting star. At the news of the further victory in court, the chef reacted with undeniable satisfaction – reveals the lawyer Wiget -. Mr. Cracco never shirks criticism, but in this case we were in the presence of a beautiful and good defamation, intolerable and beyond the threshold of decency. In fact, justice has proved us doubly right.