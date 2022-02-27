Crack of Barcelona is still not renewed and its representative appears in the offices of Real Madrid

2022-02-27

He is one of the consolidated youth players at FC Barcelona and he is already one of the pieces that Xavi considers a lot for his 11 starter, we are talking about Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, better known as Gavi.

The 17-year-old soccer player debuted with Koeman and is one of the most loved by the fans, who got a big “scare” after a news item published by the daily mark.

His juicy salary, cars and exclusive house: This is the life of luxury that David Faitelson leads

Gavi has not renewed his contract with the Catalans, his contract expires on June 30, 2023, as is the case with Ronald Araújo, who also did not reach an agreement with the board.

The priority is to continue, but Páez Gavira’s representative appeared at the Real Madrid offices. Why? Marca explains it like this.

“Iván de la Peña, agent of the Spanish international, was in Valdebebas a few days ago, which triggered the rumors. Some even smiled. The Cantabrian and former Azulgrana went through the Real Madrid offices to negotiate the renewal of Marc Cucalón, a midfielder from youth B who has already accepted the white proposal”, José Félix Díaz from the Madrid newspaper.