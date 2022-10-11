News

Crackdown on protests in Iran. Know the story of some victims

Posted at 21:14 ET (01:14 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Crackdown on protests in Iran. Know the story of some victims playing



3:01

Posted at 19:58 ET (23:58 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Protesters hack Iran's state TV


3:51

Posted at 15:55 ET (19:55 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Iranian students protest "staining their hands with blood"


0:38

Posted at 19:42 ET (23:42 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Actresses join the #HairForFreedom movement in support of Iranians


0:42

Posted at 15:13 ET (19:13 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The rescue of survivors of a shipwreck off the coast of Greece


0:58

Posted at 23:03 ET (03:03 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Nika Shakarami, another young rebel who dies in Iran


2:35

Posted at 20:58 ET (00:58 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Video of the young Iranian Nika Shahkarami before she died


1:17

Posted at 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Juliette Binoche cuts her hair in solidarity with the struggle of Iranian women


1:05

Posted at 23:12 ET (03:12 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

"death to the dictator"Young student protesters chant in Iran


0:28

Posted at 21:03 ET (01:03 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

These were the moments of panic at Iran's Sharif University


3:53

