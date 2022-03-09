Cracks in Russia and Ukraine that can be signed for free by order of FIFA

Midtime Editorial

The winter market transfers closed last january but now one new wave of footballers is available for one immediate hiringwell FIFA announced that the foreign who play in Russia and Ukraine They may be booked What free agentsall derived from the warlike conflict between both countries.

how do you know so much the Russian league and the Ukrainian league stopped a few days ago due to thearmed tanks who ordered Vladimir Putin, reason why the foreigners who play in those countries would have asked the FIFA what release them to continue playing.

in appearance this ‘pressure’ has taken effectwell now big cracks present in these leagues they can sign with any team of their choice and without having to pay a single euro, as they can be taken as free agents.

EyeThe only one condition would have put the FIFA is that these footballers must return to their clubs at the end of the season, next junebecause there it will be analyzed if their leagues can be reactivated or not, so extending the period of freedom could be extended depending on the conditions.

Which stars play in Russia and Ukraine?

The competencies of both countries will be able not be very seen in the world, but both have soccer players what could to fit in pretty good at some european painting, because from the beginning in Russia they enjoy big names. These are the best footballers in the Russian league:

Malcolm Filipe / Zenit / market value: 22 million euros

/ Zenit / market value: 22 million euros Wilmar Barrios / Zenit / market value: 20 million euros

/ Zenit / market value: 20 million euros Wendell Valley / Zenit / market value: 19 million euros

/ Zenit / market value: 19 million euros John Cordoba / Krasnodar / market value: 17 million euros

/ Krasnodar / market value: 17 million euros Douglas Santos / Zenit / market value: 16 million euros

In addition to these players in Russia, Ukraine as well enjoy good footballers foreigners in their ranks, where the best play in the Shakhtar Donetsk: