Craft beer bonus at the start: how to apply

Applications are started to access the non-repayable grant in favor of Italian breweries. The so-called “beer bonus” made available by the Ministry of Economic Development provides for a loan of 10 million euros intended for artisanal producers of alcoholic beverages which in the last decade in our country has experienced a real boom.

Craft beer bonus, 10 million for breweries: what the non-repayable contribution consists of

A market that of beer in Italy which, despite the crisis of the hospitality and catering services industry and the difficulties of large-scale distribution due to the two years of pandemic, seems to have withstood the impact (here we talked about the robot that carries the beer).

In support of the breweries most affected by the uncertainties of this phase of the economy, the government has provided with the Sostegni bis decree for non-repayable grants as well as granted to small producers in other sectors of the economy (here the refreshments provided for in the last dpcm just approved).

“The ability of many Italian entrepreneurs who have decided to focus on the production of craft beer shows how courage and the ability to invest in new sectors also give rise to new opportunities for the development of the country”, declared the Minister of Economic Development. Giancarlo Giorgetti.

“The Italian breweries are part of a young sector that has managed to enhance an ancient art linked to the territory and the quality of the products” added the head of the Mise announcing the support for the brewing sector (here we had reported the ranking of the best craft beers of 2020).

The ability to access the “beer bonus” is recognized starting from January 20 and until the deadline of February 18, 2022.

The benefit is granted in the form of a grant, in an amount equal to 0.23 euros for each liter of beer of the total quantity taken over, in the register of conditioned beer or in the annual warehouse register in the year 2020.

Craft beer bonus, 10 million for breweries: the requirements to apply

The Mise explains on its website that for craft beer we mean beer produced by independent breweries, and not subjected to microfiltration and pasteurization processes.

Craft beer producers who wish to apply must be in possession of the following requirements:

they must use plants that are physically distinct from those of any other brewery;

they must be economically and legally independent of another brewery;

annual production must not exceed 200,000 hectoliters, including in this quantity the quantities of beer produced on behalf of third parties;

they must not operate under license to use the intangible property rights of others.

Craft beer bonus, 10 million for breweries: how to apply

To submit requests, you must fill in the form that can be downloaded from the dedicated section of the portal of the Ministry of Economic Development, digitally signed by the legal representative and sent exclusively by certified e-mail (PEC) to the following address: contatorebirrifici@pec.mise.gov.it.

As specified in the Faq, to ​​obtain the grant, the date of arrival of the application will not be taken into account, as “the temporal order of presentation of the applications does not determine any advantage or penalization in the process of handling them. For the purposes of awarding the concessions, the applications presented on the first useful day will therefore be treated in the same way as those presented on the last day “.