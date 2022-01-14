There’s a beer bonus made available by the Ministry of Economic Development which can be requested from the start from 20 January 2022. It is a non-repayable grant intended for craft breweries.

Instructions for doing request are found in the Mise directorial decree of 12 January 2022. Let’s see which are the requirements to have access to the bonus, how much is the contribution and what are the methods of submitting the application.

Craft beer bonus, the requirements to apply from January 20, 2022

The craft beer bonus it consists of a non-repayable grant made available by the Mise (with an allocation of 10 million euros) and provided for by the Sostegni bis decree. The goal is to give financial help to brewing sector Italian which was particularly affected during the pandemic.

The contribution can be requested starting from January 20 by breweries in possession of the following requirements:

they must use plants that are physically distinct from those of any other brewery;

they must be economically and legally independent of another brewery;

they must not operate under license to use the intangible property rights of others.

For the request the form we leave attached must be completed.

APPLICATION FORM CONTRIBUTION IN FAVOR OF BREWERIES Click here to download the file.

Applications can be sent from 12 noon on 20 January until expiration 12:00 of February 18, 2022. Applications must be digitally signed by the legal representative and must be submitted by certified e-mail (PEC) to the address assistenzabirrifici@pec.mise.gov.it.

Non-repayable craft beer bonus: how much is the contribution

The facility provides for a non-repayable grant equal to 0.23 cents for each liter of craft beer produced and taking over in the annual warehouse register in 2020 or in the register of conditioned beer. The data are those presented by microbreweries and operators of small national breweries to the Excise, Customs and Monopolies Agency.

Craft beer is the beer produced by independent breweries, and not subjected to microfiltration and pasteurization processes.

It is a bonus to help a young industry that “He managed to enhance an ancient art linked to the territory and the quality of the products”, declared the Minister of Economic Development Giorgetti.