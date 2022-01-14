Business

Craft beer bonus, the requirements to apply from January 20, 2022

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 77 2 minutes read

There’s a beer bonus made available by the Ministry of Economic Development which can be requested from the start from 20 January 2022. It is a non-repayable grant intended for craft breweries.

Instructions for doing request are found in the Mise directorial decree of 12 January 2022. Let’s see which are the requirements to have access to the bonus, how much is the contribution and what are the methods of submitting the application.

Craft beer bonus, the requirements to apply from January 20, 2022

The craft beer bonus it consists of a non-repayable grant made available by the Mise (with an allocation of 10 million euros) and provided for by the Sostegni bis decree. The goal is to give financial help to brewing sector Italian which was particularly affected during the pandemic.

The contribution can be requested starting from January 20 by breweries in possession of the following requirements:

  • they must use plants that are physically distinct from those of any other brewery;
  • they must be economically and legally independent of another brewery;
  • they must not operate under license to use the intangible property rights of others.

For the request the form we leave attached must be completed.

APPLICATION FORM CONTRIBUTION IN FAVOR OF BREWERIES
Click here to download the file.

Applications can be sent from 12 noon on 20 January until expiration 12:00 of February 18, 2022. Applications must be digitally signed by the legal representative and must be submitted by certified e-mail (PEC) to the address assistenzabirrifici@pec.mise.gov.it.

Non-repayable craft beer bonus: how much is the contribution

The facility provides for a non-repayable grant equal to 0.23 cents for each liter of craft beer produced and taking over in the annual warehouse register in 2020 or in the register of conditioned beer. The data are those presented by microbreweries and operators of small national breweries to the Excise, Customs and Monopolies Agency.

Craft beer is the beer produced by independent breweries, and not subjected to microfiltration and pasteurization processes.

It is a bonus to help a young industry that “He managed to enhance an ancient art linked to the territory and the quality of the products”, declared the Minister of Economic Development Giorgetti.

We inform hundreds of thousands of people every day for free and by financing our work only with advertising revenue, without the support of government grants.

Our goal is to be able to offer you more and more content, always better, with a free and impartial approach.

Dependent on our readers more than we depend on advertisers is the best guarantee of our autonomy, present and future.

Support us now

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 77 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Turkey, inflation soars to 36%. Ankara requires companies to convert a quarter of their foreign revenues into lire

2 weeks ago

Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson? Here are all the anti-Covid vaccines recommended for the “extremely vulnerable” categories

1 week ago

The ranking of the best supermarket biscuits on the market

December 15, 2021

Zambon Health Campus, two towers north of Milan

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button