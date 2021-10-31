Crafts in Lariofiere From home to food for a multi-sector fair

Tradition and innovation, presence and virtuality, the flavors of the past and new cooking techniques, slow and sustainable tourism told by bicycle, smart living in the awareness of the need to enjoy harmonious spaces. With these characteristics, the 48th Handicraft Exhibition is presented to the public. An edition that has been defined as the restart after the health emergency that characterized the last year and a half which aims to attract the greatest number of visitors: this is why the choice of Lariofiere was to offer free access and free of charge, while respecting the Fiera Sicura protocol.