Craig and Eilish among the podcast protagonists on James Bond – Cinema

Six episodes to discover the secrets of the new 007 film (arriving in cinemas on September 30th): this is the journey that No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast will offer, available from September 9th on Apple, Spotify, Acast and all major podcast platforms.



Conducted by film critic James King, the series is divided into 6 episodes, each dedicated to a different aspect of the James Bond universe: from characters to locations, from music to action. There will be interviews with performers Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen; to director Cary Joji Fukunaga, to producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli; to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell signing the original theme song to music author Hans Zimmer. Guests also include Debbie McWilliams, the saga’s longtime casting director, and special effects supervisor Chris Corbould.



Among the themes that Daniel Craig will face, the path taken to obtain the iconic role of 007, and the next chapter of the saga which will be the last for him as the most famous secret agent in the world. It will also be possible to listen exclusively to some extracts from the soundtrack of No Time To Die (Decca Records). The podcast is produced by Somethin ‘Else in association with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Universal Pictures International, United Artists Releasing and EON Productions.



