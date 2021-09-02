Craig Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth’s father, at 66 has a body to be envied!

It’s hard not to notice the resemblance to his son Chris Hemsworth in these shots!

We all know the imposing physique of Chris Hemsworth. On the other hand, you don’t become Thor by skipping the gym. What we did not expect, however, is to discover that muscles are family at the Hemsworth home! Not only the younger brother Liam and the older brother Luke (both actors themselves), but also the father Craig Hemsworth in these new shots that have appeared on social networks it is no less!

A series of photos of his father Craig Hemsworth confirm what we could already imagine seeing the three children he had: at 66 he is still in great shape! The Australian-born clan patriarch was photographed on the beach walking the dogs of his youngest son Liam, shirtless and wearing soft brown shorts. In these shots the smiling Craig still looks like a boy!

News: @liamhemsworth dad, Craig was walking Liam’s dog (Dora and Luna) today. Craig Is taking care of them 😍😍 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/8P3g9MxRRy – liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) September 1, 2021

The father of the family had already been photographed in a bathing suit, surfing in Australia with his second son, who became famous in Hollywood thanks to the Marvel Studios films.

While in the shot below we see him as a young man with his first two children, in a photo shared by Chris in honor of Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day Dad! Thanks for loving mum and us kids so much. Love u #FathersDay #Legend pic.twitter.com/THKapBOHtr – Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) September 4, 2016

His wife Leoni also appears much younger in the photo. It is only thanks to a family shot posted on social media by Chris Hemsworth that fans of the actor have learned that the woman is actually 60 years old, because in the photo she doesn’t really look them! “Looks like your sister. He can’t be 60! “, they wrote in the comments. You can see it in the second photo of the post below.

