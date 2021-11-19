Craig is there, found a dedicated easter egg in the Campaign – Nerd4.life

Tech

Halo Infinite is now related to Craig, for better or for worse: the famous Brute who has become practically a symbol for the game 343 Industries, thanks to the strength of the memes, could not be missing within the title in question and in fact is present, with at least one easter egg which was discovered among the numerous previews released in these hours.

The following may represent spoiler, so avoid reading and watching the video below if you do not want to have any anticipation, since it is an element to discover by exploring Zeta Halo.

Craig in all his glory, in the 2020 version of Halo Infinite

In the meantime, we also refer you to our Halo Infinite Campaign Test.

According to the video published by Mint Blitz, a YouTube channel that received a preview build of Halo Infinite to be able to carry out its coverage on the game before its release, Craig is still in Halo Infinite, despite the new look imposed on the game and to the brutes it seemed to have erased the memory of this in the new version.

But a myth cannot be erased, and so 343 Industries decided to play with it by inserting it in the lore of Zeta Halo: Craig has become a real rockstar in Halo Infinite, as we can see in the video in question: by climbing one of the outposts on the ring, it is possible to reach an elevated position reachable by working with a grappling hook.

Above, we can find a promotional poster of the “Craig Zeta Halo Tour 2560”, a skull and also a album by Craig, which stands out on the cover with a tracklist on the back. We had no great doubts that 343 Industries wanted to insert the character in some way in Halo Infinite: on the other hand, after the explosion of the memes, it was the developers themselves who welcomed the craze by also giving the official name to the personage.

Apparently he has become a real star and it is possible that there are also other traces left around for Zeta Halo on the myth of Craig.

