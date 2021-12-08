Craig Wright brings home the first 1.1 million Bitcoins mined: is he Satoshi Nakamoto?

A U.S. federal jury ruled that Craig Wright, the Australian who claims to have created Bitcoin, had no trade deal with his former collaborator Dave Kleiman. The lawsuit concerned the ownership of a 1.1 million Bitcoin package that many believe is linked to Satoshi Nakamoto.

Wright had repeatedly stated in the past that if he had won the trial, he would have shown the world that he really is behind the mysterious creator of Bitcoin.

The family and heirs of Dave Kleiman, the computer scientist who died in 2013, had filed a lawsuit to get their hands on part of the fortune that, according to many, Satoshi Nakamoto would have kept in a wallet where 1.1 million BTC would be kept. The peculiarity is given by the fact that these are some of the first Bitcoins to have been mined, and which have never been sold or moved and have a value of tens of billions of Dollars (about 45 at the current exchange rate).

During the lawsuit, Wright testified that he was friends with Dave Kleiman and claimed that the latter helped him edit a white paper laying the foundations for Bitcoin, but still insisted that the two had no trade deal. .

The jury was not asked to decide on the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, but both prosecution and defense have based their thesis on this point. The defense in fact claimed that Wright created Bitcoin, while Kleiman’s lawyers argued that it was a partnership between Wright and Dave. Kleiman’s heirs took to court the argument that half of the 1.1 million Bitcoin package should have gone to them as they were mined while the two actively collaborate, but Craig Steven Wright was ultimately right, although the judge has established $ 100 million in compensation for Kleiman’s heirs with regards to the technologies of W&K Information Defense Research.

At this point, Wright will now have to dispel any doubts: have we finally found out who Satoshi Nakamoto is?

