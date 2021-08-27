Craig Wright invites Musk to talk about Bitcoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a well-known figure within Bitcoin and a staunch supporter of sustainability and respect for the environment regarding digital currencies.

Just a few months ago, Musk sparked an online debate after announcing that Tesla would stop car purchases using Bitcoin Core (BTC) due to “of the rapidly growing use of fossil fuels for the Bitcoin mining and transactions “.

Furthermore, Musk’s “break” with BTC was the catalyst of the collapse of BTC, where its price has dropped by more than 30%.

Musk’s decision, however, is not malicious or intended to damage BTC’s reputation. In fact, it’s no secret that Tesla owns over $ 1 billion worth of BTC.

In a recent discussion on “Bitcoin as a Tool for Economic Empowerment, “ Musk pointed out the root of the BTC problem:

“Bitcoin alone simply cannot scale to be the monetary system for the world at the grassroots level. But with a second level, this is possible depending on how that second level is implemented. “

Since BTC has kept its block size limits at 1MB with throughput of seven transactions per second (tps) and sometimes very high transaction fees that peaked at nearly $ 25 in April, it is a kind of gold. digital.

By comparison, BSV’s enterprise blockchain has surpassed all networks and aspires to become the largest public blockchain in the world based on all key utility metrics, including data storage and daily transaction volume, capacity size and the average block size.

With this, it is even more evident that Musk’s decision to stop accepting BTC payments and his conclusion that BTC is wasting energy may seem justified.

And now, Dr. Craig S. Wright has extended a personal invitation to Tesla’s CEO to discuss Bitcoin and blockchain, as Musk has admitted he would still like it.

“See Bitcoin succeed”.

Wright invited Musk to discuss all this and more at the next one CoinGeek Conference to be held at the Sheraton, Times Square, New York, October 5-7, 2021.

“You and I both have a long history of innovation, particularly with regards to payments. With your transformation work at X.com and mine as Satoshi Nakamoto who invented Bitcoin, a system designed as a simple digital cash system. We can work together to change things. More personally, we have both dealt with misinformed and ferocious critics. Time has shown that we were simply living in a future that they did not yet recognize. We are inviting people to New York to join us in building this future. I hope you accept this offer to join me in solving these issues “, Wright said, turning to Musk.

It seems that Wright and Musk have the same goal in mind: see Bitcoin succeed.

If Musk is serious about wanting to see Bitcoin’s success and if he’s the innovator who would also like to see blockchain as a green technology, then now is his chance to have an enlightening conversation with the creator of Bitcoin SV and other experts in the fields. fields of blockchain scaling and green energy.

How should Musk respond? It would be very exciting if he accepted Wright’s invitation.

And if Musk does it with an open mind, the world is ready for a fantastic brainstorming of two tech geniuses. Suppose these two great minds can work together.

In this case, the space of digital currencies will in fact be elevated to a provider of an essential service by presenting a technology that everyone can use.

Author: Kimberly Maceda