Craig Wright won the process that awards him 1.1 million of the first Bitcoins ever created. Is he Satoshi Nakamoto?

One of the most debated topics when it comes to Bitcoin is that concerning the legacy of the inventor of the crypto-currency. The “hunt” for the man who hides behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto has been going on for years now, with theories that have become more and more imaginative. Now, one of the main “suspects” has a chance to prove that he really is who he says he is. Craig Steven Wright has won a lawsuit against the heirs of his former collaborator David Kleiman, over ownership of a 1.1 million Bitcoin package believed to be closely related to Satoshi Nakamoto and among the very first Bitcoins ever mined. Wright had previously stated that if he prevailed in the process, he would prove that he was the creator of the cryptocurrency by logging into those Bitcoins and making transactions.

Already in 2016 Craig Steven Wright had claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, but doubts remained

The halo of mystery about the man’s identity was partially ripped apart in 2016, when Australian entrepreneur and computer scientist Craig Steven Wright stated in an interview with the BBC that he was Satoshi Nakamoto.

The computer scientist, to prove that he is actually who he said he was, signed a message with the private encryption key associated with the first Bitcoin transaction. But not even this proof, which seemed to cut the bull’s head, was accepted by the whole community: according to some, in fact, the signature was the one referring to the second block ever created and not to the first. Investigations conducted as early as 2015 by Wired and Gizmodo had first indicated and then denied Wright’s identity as the man behind Satoshi Nakamoto.

In what has gradually taken the contours of a spy story more and more, an American court has made a very important point today. Although the trial did not investigate Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity, however, he ruled that Craig Steven Wright is the legitimate owner of those 1.1 million Bitcoins and, indirectly, at least linked to the origins of the cryptocurrency.

Craig Steven Wright as he enters court for sentencing

The process, which came to an end today, starts from the complaint of the heirs of David Kleiman, who allegedly collaborated in the creation of Bitcoin, who passed away in 2013.

It had to decide who a huge package of over 1 million Bitcoins was. It is worth more than 45 billion euros

There was on the plate a huge package of Bitcoins – 1.1 million – worth about 45 billion euros. According to what was requested by Kleiman’s heirs, half of that fortune belonged to the deceased relative, since they were mined when the two partners actively collaborated together.

Another complaint is also being examined by the judges, according to which Craig Steven Wright allegedly used proprietary technologies from W&K Information Defense Research, a company founded by Kleiman, to produce what is now a real fortune.

As mentioned, the trial did not directly touch the point concerning the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, but both sides agreed that Craig Steven Wright is the actual owner of those 1.1 million Bitcoins.

The trial ended with Craig Steven Wright’s victory: the huge Bitcoin package remains his and he will finally be able to dispose of it as he sees fit. THEThe judge, however, agreed with Kleiman’s heirs as regards the use of W&K technologies. Wright will therefore have to compensate the heirs with a check for $ 100 million.

Now the ball passes to Wright: if he will spend those Bitcoins in any way, it means that if he is not Satoshi Nakamoto, he was still involved in the very early stages of the nascent cryptocurrency’s life.