Craig Zobel to Direct ‘The Penguin’ Spin-Off for HBO Max

After the critical and public success ofHBO MAX has given the green light to a television spin-off of the character ofthe character played by Colin Farrell in the Matt Reeves movie.

Today we have learned that Craig Zobel, director of titles such as “The Hunt” or “Compilance”, will be in charge of directing the first two episodes of the series and will also save a position as executive producer.

For her part, Lauren LeFranc will be the screenwriter and showrunner of this spin-off in which Colin Farrell will repeat as The Penguin and his plot will take place after the events seen in batman.

Critically acclaimed and having grossed more than $750 million worldwide,batman He told how two years stalking the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, have driven Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—among the city’s corrupt network of high-profile officials and figures, this vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of the revenge among his citizens of Gotham.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / Riddler (Paul Dano).













