Cramps: the natural juice that helps prevent them: this is how it is prepared

A muscle cramp is a sudden, involuntary contraction of one or more muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

Also, Medline Plus, the US National Library of Medicine, indicated that some people have muscle cramps, especially in the legs, at night. In addition, they can be painful and last from a few seconds to several minutes.

However, cramps can occur in any muscle, but they most often occur in the:

Arms.

Abdomen.

Along the rib cage.

Additionally, the non-profit entity revealed that while most muscle cramps are harmless, some may be related to undiagnosed conditions, such as:

Inadequate blood supply. Narrowing of the arteries that supply blood to the legs (atherosclerosis of the extremities) can cause pain similar to leg and foot cramps when exercising. These cramps often go away soon after you finish the exercises.

Nerve compression. Compression of the nerves in the spine (lumbar stenosis) can also produce pain similar to leg cramps. The pain usually gets worse the more you walk. Walking in a slightly bent position (such as when pushing a shopping cart) may improve or delay the onset of symptoms.

Decrease in minerals. Not enough potassium, calcium, or magnesium in your diet can contribute to leg cramps. Diuretics (medicines often prescribed for high blood pressure) can also lower these minerals.

For this reason, the Portuguese portal for health, nutrition and wellness Tua Saude revealed that strawberry and cashew juice is ideal for muscle contraction and prevention of cramps, since “strawberry is rich in potassium, phosphorus and vitamin C, while cashew, also called cashew or merey, are rich in vitamins of the complex B and magnesium”.

To prepare it you have to blend a cup of strawberries, 150 ml of coconut water and a tablespoon of cashew.

In any case, before consuming the food, the first thing to do is to consult a health expert so that he or she can guide the process and indicate what is most appropriate for each person, since the information given above does not way replaces medical advice.

Another way to relieve pain is to increase your potassium intake, since, according to the National Institute of Health of the United States (NIH, for its acronym in English), the body needs potassium for almost everything, including for good performance kidneys and heart, muscle contraction and nerve transmission.

Therefore, it is important to know that this mineral is found in many foods such as bananas, avocados, dried apricots, prunes and raisins, orange juice, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, kidney beans, soybeans, walnuts, milk, yogurt, meats, poultry, and fish.

However, the average daily recommended amounts in milligrams (mg) are as follows: