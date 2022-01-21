Crash and Spyro: what will happen to the series after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Xbox?

Although the future process is quite long, the first stone of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been laid. A stone that weighs almost 70 billion dollars and that carries a deep furrow of consequences behind it, some capable of overturning established realities in the industry. Among the many, the fate of two minor sagas in the Activision heritage jumps to the attention of the players: Crash Bandicoot And Spyro the Dragon. The Australian marsupial and the purple dragon have also become part of the Xbox family, and there would be nothing strange if it weren’t for the fact that we are talking about two iconic characters of the golden age of PlayStation in the 90s. There is no one in his thirties today who hasn’t played at least one of the many Crash or Spyro games on his first PlayStation, and to think that in a few months these series will fly the Xbox green flag is, if nothing else, a bit unsettling. In this special we will explore the repercussions ofMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how it will affect Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon.

From PlayStation to Xbox: how do you get there? Crash and Spyro are icons of the 90s That some players are a bit confused about the situation is more than legitimate, also because the transition from PlayStation to Xbox was not sudden: we are talking about a process that lasted about twenty yearswhich finally ferried Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon from one side of the board to the other. Crash and Spyro have had several common denominators since their inception. The first chapters of Crash and Spyro were developed by respectively Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games, now spearheads of PlayStation Studios, thus sharing a not indifferent birth pedigree; are series that have depopulated in the 90s, and both were born on PlayStation without ever having been really owned by Sony. In fact, it has always owned the brand of the two IPs Universal Interactive Studiosand it is from this company that Crash and Spyro began to “travel” from hand to hand. The first years of both sagas passed peacefully: the first three chapters of Spyro were developed by Insomniac, and the first three of Crash by Naughty Dog, which then continued with a racing spin-off, Crash Team Racing. Crash Bash was the first Crash to no longer be developed by Naughty Dog, passing through the hands of Eurocom. Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly, on the other hand, is the first chapter of the series dedicated to the purple dragon not to be developed by Insomniac and marks the generational transition from PlayStation to Playstation 2. Looking at the timeline of events, it is quite evident how the handover in the development of the games coincided precisely with the generational change of PlayStation and the most experienced players know how crucial the passage of generation is for the development of a game. In addition, although there are few testimonies of the time, it is reasonable to think that the relationship between the development teams and Universal over time had cracked. According to Jason Rubin’s words reported by Games Radar in March 2021, the co-founder of Naughty Dog said: “Our relationship with Universal had gotten to the point where we couldn’t keep making Crash Bandicoot games. Even though we loved Crash. Bandicoot and we loved working with Sony, it didn’t make any financial sense. Universal owned the IP and there was a hostility that I would call quite brutal. ” In 2000 Universal Interactive merges with the French giant Vivendiwhich in turn in 2007 announced yet another merger, this time with Activision Blizzard: the announcement was made in December 2007 and ended July 2008 with a $ 9.8 billion deal. In this way the intellectual properties of Crash and Spyro passed from Universal to Vivendi and from Vivendi to Activision Blizzard. Numerous sequels of both Crash and Spyro are produced up to 2009, with interesting and experimental titles alternating with others not really successful. The reset arrives in 2017 with the release of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and a few years after the Reignited Trilogy by Spyro, despite the purple dragon having long since become the leader of the Skylanders, a spin-off mainly indicated to the young public and developed by Toys for Bob itself, the software house behind the Reignited Trilogy.

Why Crash and Spyro struggle to function Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, developed by Beenox Despite the work done in recent years by Vicarious Vision, Beenox and Toys for Bob with the Crash and Spyro series, full of talent, respect and intelligence, the reflections that these two sagas raise are different. Crash and Spyro depopulated in the 90s, true, yet after a few sequels they were stale and out of time in many respects. After the abandonment of Naughty Dog and Insomniac, it didn’t take long before the two software houses dedicated themselves to something else; after all, after every great love story you try to go on and live an even greater one. And these stories go by the name of Jak and Daxter and Ratchet & Clank, two titles that at the time showed that 3D platformers still had a lot to say, but with a clearly fresh and new language. On the contrary, Universal passed Crash and Spyro into the hands of countless developers, probably convinced that the name was enough to move buyers. Philosophy was partly successful when the respective trilogies arrived which, however, even in this case, relied on the name, but above all on the effect nostalgia. Thesis further endorsed by the soon forgotten Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, curated and in some ways extremely interesting from a conceptual point of view, given that we could take it for example as one of the most shining examples of historical forgery in the world of video games, but very quickly ended up in oblivion. Opening screen of the first Crash Bandicoot It comes naturally to wonder why in all this time, Sony has never taken the big shot by bringing Crash and Spyro back into their sphere of influence, especially knowing how many longtime gamers see these two characters as PlayStation mascots. It must be said that there was a period in which such a move was thought: in 2013 the release of a trailer for PlayStation 4 sparked the hopes of gamers, confident that a negotiation for the acquisition of the Crash rights was underway between Activision and Sony. A hope so insistent, enough to push Adam Boyes, vice president of the Third Party Relations & Developer Technology Group at PlayStation, to respond to the allegations with the following tweet: “Activision owns the IP, you should ask them …” At the time of Crash, it was considered too Western by PlayStation standards A transfer that we know never took place and, we would like to say, perhaps due to karmic causes. Because it is no secret that Naughty Dog in the 90s ardently desired a scenario in which his Crash would become as recognizable and iconic for PlayStation as Mario was for Nintendo, a real mascot of race. With hindsight, both Naughty Dog and Insomniac have seen this wish fulfilled, with Joel and Ellie now frontman and frontgirl of Playstation and Ratchet and Clank in great shape and representatives of Sony’s 2021. Yet, at the time, Spyro was considered ugly as a character and Crash was too Western to be welcomed among the PlayStation mascots, at the time still strongly pro-Japanese. Also think Crash and Spyro in the hands of Activision (but this is a pindaric flight that we allow ourselves in the stream of consciousness, NDR), was knowing them all in all at the Safe. When the N.Sane Trilogy came out, Sony did not fail to win the exclusive one-year timeline for the PlayStation 4; a move indicating sufficient interest towards the IP but not so much to be discovered with an acquisition of the registered trademark. After all, who would ever have the courage to acquire Activision …?