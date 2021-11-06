Crash of the US nuclear submarine. It hit the Chinese seamount

This time the “Sea Wolf”, a class of US attack submarines specializing in covert operations, misfired in the South China Sea, one of the highest voltage areas on the globe, raising the ire of Beijing. Officially, the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine hit a mountain of the abyss, which was not marked on the maps. Maybe it’s just a cover-up “incident” hiding something bigger, but the collision cost the head of the naval unit commander, Cameron Aljilani, his deputy, Patrick Cashin and first technical chief Cory Rodgers.

The harsh punishment was decided by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, in command of the US 7th Fleet based in Japan. The Navy has made it known that the torpedoed officers “could have avoided” the collision that injured about fifteen crewmen. The incident, which occurred on October 2, forced the invisible weapon, while it was submerged, to surf the surface to reach the American base in Guam for the first repairs.

The Chinese government has strongly protested the submarine’s presence in a disputed area and speculated that there was also a loss of nuclear material. In reality, both reactor and ballistic arsenal appear to have remained intact. China has even built artificial islets in the strategic stretch of sea, transforming them into floating military bases complete with runways and fighter bombers. The strange Connecticut incident, however, is still to be written as no details have been provided. The unit costs three billion dollars and is part of the Seawolf class, fast attack submarines against enemy ships, which also have another secret task.

Connecticut can conduct strategic reconnaissance operations thanks to an aliquot of the Navy SEALs, the Navy’s special forces and a series of special underwater vehicles for use in the abyss including an underwater drone. It is no coincidence that in 2013 the crew of the USS Jimmy Carter, an evolution of the Seawolf class, was awarded the highest honor of the Navy for a secret operation in the South China Sea. Only the code name is known, “Mission 7”, carried out “under extremely adverse conditions without external support, in the name of objectives vital to national security”. The details remained secret, but the submarine returned to base in Washington state hoisting the Jolly Roger flag, which during World War II meant having sunk enemy units or carrying out risky intelligence operations. The Jimmy Carter and the USS Connecticut derive from the same class of “sea wolves” and are part of the ultra-secret Squadron 5 of submarines, which test the most sophisticated and innovative instruments of espionage in the abyss and underwater vehicles.

The “incident” occurred a few weeks after the announcement by the United States, England and Australia of a new military alliance in an anti-Chinese key, centered on sharing nuclear submarine technology. And at the height of the military escalation with Beijing over Taiwan.

The US special forces landed on the rebel island to train the local armed forces to face the Chinese invasion plans. And Beijing has just announced the increase of the nuclear arsenal to reach the number of American ballistic missiles.