Crashing a plane for clicks on YouTube, there is more than a suspect on the former Olympian

In November 2021, professional snowboarder Trevor Jacob, who participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, jumped from the light aircraft he was piloting that had stalled moments earlier. Now the FAA, the government agency that regulates civil aviation in the US, is investigating his accident. Jacob is allegedly accused of staging the problem with his plane to shoot a movie scene to be published on YouTube. His incident, in fact, is told from multiple angles with a 12-minute video released last December 24 that has so far amassed more than a million views. At the end of the video Jacob claims that he had an engine problem and that he could not reach a safe place to land properly.

For many, the accident has been studied and one detail, in particular, would support this thesis: Jacob recovers by stating that a parachute is essential when flying, and that it saved his life. But several flight instructors, questioned by the Californian media about the incident, said that “wearing a parachute while flying is difficult and requires major changes to the pilot’s seat. In other videos documenting his flights, Jacob never wears the parachute.

In the clip on this page, an excerpt from the original video: the athlete throws himself into the void, recovering himself with a wand used for selfies, and then the plane crashes into the trees of the Los Padres National Forest, California .