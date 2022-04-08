Crazed nympho attacked couple with samurai sword when they refused a threesome with her





This is the terrifying moment a crazed woman attacked a couple in Thailand with a Samurai sword after they “refused to have a threesome with her.”

By: Daily Mail / Free translation from English by lapatilla.com

Swinger Aum, 40, used to have sex with the couple, whose nicknames are Air, 35, and his wife Note, 38, but cut ties with her more than a year ago after refusing an invitation to have sex. in a group with Aum’s boyfriend who lives in Bangkok. .

Aum subsequently broke off her relationship with the man, but the couple claimed that she continued to pester them for threesomes even though they had rejected her advances on several occasions.

However, the 40-year-old ignored the cold shoulder and continued to harass Air and Note, who live in Petchabun, until a final denial on Monday set her off.

Shocking footage emerged showing the long-haired Aum standing outside the couple’s home, swinging what appeared to be a Samurai sword at the couple as they took cover behind the front door.

The attacker, who wore a sequined blue dress, drew the sword from its hilt to show the pair the sharp blade, before sheathing it again and attempting to use it as a blunt weapon.

He later stuck the open blade through the crack between the front door and the door frame, but miraculously no one was hurt.

Speaking today, Note said: ‘We kept quiet about what was going on for a long time, because we’re swingers and we didn’t want anyone to know.

‘Society does not see what we do with good eyes and we did not want our neighbors to know.

‘We had very good times with Aum in the past. But now she’s crazy, she’s desperate for sex and we can’t help her.

“When she showed up with a sword, we felt we had to go public and shame her.”

The couple said they had not complained to police about the alleged attack seen in the video in the hope that Aum’s newfound notoriety would be enough to dissuade her from further harassment.