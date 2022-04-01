Crazed patient unhinges the door, enters the clinic and attacks two doctors

NOVENTA DI PIAVE – He unhinges the door, throws himself into the clinic and attacks two family doctors. It happened last March 25 in Noventa di Piave and the Fimmg denounces yet another fact of violence against health personnel. “We can no longer accept that similar acts of violence continue to repeat themselves in our territory. Doctors and health personnel all must be able to work in complete safety and serenity. We ask the competent authorities to shed full light on the matter and to adopt all the measures provided for by law 113 of 2020 “. So the secretary Maurizio Scassola and all the Fimmg Veneto express a harsh condemnation for the latest episode of aggression recorded against healthcare workers in the Noventa di Piave Group Medicine, when a patient, visibly altered and already known for violent behavior, even unhinged a door to enter the clinic and lash out at two general practitioners, insulting them heavily. The man was reported.

Who are the victims

The secretary and the Fimmg Veneto express the utmost solidarity and closeness to the colleagues involved – the doctor Patrizia Granzottodoctor Egidio Mundo and Dr. Lorenzo Spadotto – supporting, fully supporting and making their requests for urgent actions made by them to the municipal administration to guarantee the safety of health workers and users.

In fact, the doctors are asking for an internal video surveillance system to be installed and the external one, which is not operational today, to be made effective again. They also ask to enhance the external lighting in the practice area and evaluate the safety of doors and windows.

The solidarity of the Fimmg

“According to the latest data released by Inail – concludes Maurizio Scassola – between 2019 and 2020 the reports of aggression against healthcare personnel in Veneto quadrupled, from 4,184 cases to more than 15 thousand. And over 17% of these episodes occur in family doctors ‘or pediatricians’ clinics. As heroes we are, therefore, once again the target of angry, frustrated and dissatisfied patients. General practitioners should not be left alone: ​​they need the support of all competent authorities. However, it is also necessary to change the cultural pace that promotes the values ​​of solidarity and respect for each one. Especially of those who, even during the years of the pandemic, never pulled back, spending themselves with patience, professionalism and commitment to protect everyone’s health ».