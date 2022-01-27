Crazed snowplow throws snow and mud on cars: the impact is dramatic VIDEO

And of more than 40 damaged cars And 12 injured the balance of the absurd event that saw one protagonist snowplow gone mad on the snowy streets of Ohio , in use . The images of the video that is making the rounds of the web are shocking and portray the vehicle that should clean up the streets “spit” a jet of debris, mud and ice in the opposite lane , hitting numerous cars.

Insane speed

Around 2 pm the snowplow truck on duty was sweeping the asphalt to make it more passable by the drivers. The problem is that at that speed, decidedly too strong, everything that was cleaned ended up in the opposite lane in the form of a very strong jet that hit numerous cars and travelers already in difficulty due to the poor state of the roads due to ice and poor visibility.

12 injured transported to hospital

For many of the affected drivers the transfer to hospital, but they would not be in serious condition. The images of the viral video were recorded from the cabin of a truck, the only vehicle capable of withstanding the devastating power of the jet.

Between Jeeps, pick-ups, Fords, all with the windshield destroyed, there was also to whom it went worse, with bent hoods And entire body parts to be redone. The Ohio Turnpike Highway Spokesman, Charles Cyrill, obviously made himself available to be contacted by the travelers involved for the compensation for damages created, while the driver of the snow plow was first subjected to drug and alcohol tests before being discharged.

