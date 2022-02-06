For many years now, electronic money has been gradually taking the place of “physical”, that is the form we are most used to using: cards, ATMs and various bank transfers are the “preferred” form of payment by most European governments for a issue linked above all to the lesser use of cash, often used to evade the tax burden and for illegal work.

Even a nation traditionally more reluctant to adapt to new habits like ours is gradually adapting to the use of electronic money, which nevertheless continues to find difficulties for the more traditionalist fringes of the population, which in many cases identify electronic payments as excessive control by the state.

Electronic money

The Bancomat has been one of the most well-known forms of electronic payment in our country, to the point that the term itself is often used to indicate any form of operation that can be carried out with a magnetic card. The advent of prepaid cards, which began with the 21st century, has certainly favored the spread of these tools.

Crazy, 50,000 euro fine if you make this mistake at the ATM

The current government has decided on a “hard fist” against tax evasion, a phenomenon that costs the country several billions of euros each year, and in this sense the incentive to use traceable payment instruments is very clear: a starting from January 1, 2022, the spending limit that can be made with cash was further reduced, which was raised from € 1999.99 to € 999.99.

Measures have also been tightened for each cash transfer and also with regard to withdrawals: deciding to withdraw sums that are too high (the “average” monthly limit for private individuals is 10,000 euros but varies from bank to bank) or making numerous transactions in a short time could alarm the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, which has provided for penalties for irregularities relating to “suspicious” movements of money, penalties that have become very high, with figures ranging from 1000 euros up to 50 thousand euros.



