Crazy! A pitched battle abruptly interrupted Shakur Stevenson’s post-fight conference

In case there was any special spice missing from Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, in which Shakur Stevenson ran over Oscar Valdez to unify world titles in the super featherweight division and then propose to his girlfriend; the post-fight press conference still had one surprise left.

The American who now owns the WBO, WBC and The Ring 130-pound belts was expressing his first sensations after the fight before a large group of journalists, when some shouts and insults began to be heard in an adjoining room.

In the first instance, Shakur Stevenson He asked for silence to finish understanding what was happening. The screams increased in intensity and the blows that had been unleashed reached the conference room, so the unified world champion left his place in front of the reporters to go see what was happening.

The American ended up very close to the pitched battle, although he was never seen attacking anyone. Yes his team intervened to separate those who were hitting each other thereas well as the police, who ended up controlling the situation.

In a first momThen it slipped that the incidents started because Shakur Stevenson’s own mother He had had an interdict with a person who was at the press conference, although no one has yet been able to confirm this situation.