“Crazy after torture”: freed prisoner of Guantanamo, he is among those responsible for 11 September

The Pentagon has decided to release a Saudi suspected of being the 20th hijacker in the 9/11 massacre from Guantanamo prison.

This is Mohammed al-Qahtani, whose release the American authorities have authorized for two reasons: he became “mentally ill” from the torture and treatment he suffered during these years of detention and “no longer constitutes a serious threat to national security. “.

The man will be repatriated to Saudi Arabia to be treated in a special rehabilitation facility for extremists.

The Guantanamo Review Board said it had taken into account “the inmate’s poor mental health”, the “family support he might have” and the “quality of care” he would have at home.

However, there is a recommendation to keep him under surveillance, the man will also be subject to travel restrictions.

Mohammed Al-Qahtani was one of the first prisoners transferred to Guantanamo in January 2002. The torture inflicted on him has been widely documented. In particular, he had been subjected to a regime of prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation or humiliation related to his religion.

The term of the 20th hijacker of the massacre generically refers to a potential candidate to join the group of hijackers, but who was then unable to take part in it

(Unioneonline / L)

