Crazy! An explosive duel between Canelo Álvarez and Óscar De La Hoya was confirmed

Although we would never happen, Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya have a duel confirmed for this year. Although not exactly as we dreamed it would be.

Since Saúl El Canelo Álvarez broke his contractual relationship with Golden Boy Promotions in November 2020ending on very bad terms with Oscar de la hoya, Who led him to become the superstar of boxing is today, some crazy ideas passed through our head. One of them, the possibility that someday both resolve their differences over a ring, even in an exhibition.

A few months later, De La Hoya himself was tempted by the possibility of returning to the ring to face professional boxers in real fights, something that however has not happened yet. And he went on to say to him that he might be able to defeat the tapatío multicampeón, although no one took it seriously.

All this is that the news he shared in their social networks journalist Michael Benson left us paralyzed. We can hardly give the click to manifest it. But the truth is nothing more than a couple of months there will be a duel between Canelo and De La Hoya. Not as we had dreamed. But at this point, it matters.

The Icon Seriesa tournament of golf exhibition to be held between June 30 and July 1 in New Jersey, has the confirmed participation of the two. De La Hoya will play the team representing celebrities United States, while Canelo will with that of the Rest of the World.

Which stars will make up Canelo and De La Hoya’s teams?

Although there are still many names to be confirmed, from the official website of Icon Series 2022 they have already announced some of the stars that will be part of the two teams. Canelo Álvarez will have the Tottenham striker as teammates in the Rest of the World harry kaneto the manager of Manchester City Joseph Guardiola and the Australian tennis player Ash Barty; all of them captained by the renowned South African golfer Ernie Els. On the side of the US team, they are confirmed as fellow Oscar De La Hoya former player football Ben Roethlisbergerjournalist and former American football player Michael Strahan and the swimmer and multiple Olympic medalist Michael Phelps; and will be captained by former Masters champion Fred Couples.