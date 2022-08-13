Crazy and stupid love is considered the movie with the best twist

memorable romantic comedy Crazy and stupid love has been a hit since it premiered in 2011. This is due to the smooth mix of modern comedy genres with a surprising emotional undertone. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, and made up of a great cast led by Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, it recently became a topic of conversation among Reddit users, who concluded that it is one of the movies with the best plot twists in the history of cinema.

If you haven’t seen it yet, we’ll talk about it briefly (obviously there will be spoilers). The film follows Cal (Steve Carell), whose life changes dramatically when his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) confesses that he had an affair and wants a divorce. From then on, Cal has to navigate the sea of ​​singleness, with a little help from his single friend and professional heartthrob, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling).

In the process of teaching him how to seduce a woman and become the ultimate seducer, Jacob meets Hannah (Emma Stone) and that’s when he begins to rethink his perspective on sex, love and women as he begins to fall in love. her.

Although at first these two stories do not seem to be linked to each other, the plot reaches a critical point and takes an unexpected turn when it is revealed that Hannah is actually Cal’s daughter.

Realizing that his daughter is now dating his friend, who was previously a womanizer, Cal demands that they end the relationship. Obviously they don’t, and it’s in that scene that chaos ensues, which is further intensified when Cal’s neighbor Bernie (John Carrol Lynch) arrives and assaults him, believing he has been sleeping with Cal’s youngest daughter. age of him.

To top it off, David Lindhagen (Kevin Bacon), the man Emily was having an affair with, also shows up, and Jacob proceeds to beat him up.

For many users, the twist to the story is memorable and the best they have seen on screen.

The whole climax scene is incredible. Carell attacking Gosling for dating her daughter; Gosling going after Bacon for ruining Carell’s marriage; Lynch (the nanny’s father) accosting Carell about the nude photos her daughter intended to give him, but never did; and Carell’s son avoiding him because he was obsessed with the nanny. – u/1-2BuckleMyShoe

Without a doubt, it is a great story built in an impeccable way that manages to surprise us with all its twists and turns. Do you think that the users who praise it and classify it as one of the best in history are right?