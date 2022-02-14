Crazy bills, what will I do with my ID.3? Roberto asks us this, struggling with the first invoice of 2022, a real drain. Vaielettrico answers. We remember that your questions should be sent to the email address info@vaielettrico.it.

Crazy bills: “For now, I top up at 30 euros a month, but …”

“Sam a happy owner of one Volkswagen ID.3 for about a year and I have traveled 33,000 Km .I wrote to you last year expressing my full satisfaction with the use of this car. I now wanted to take stock of the speech of the cost of energy (very topical in this period). Especially if you decide to recharge at home, where I have installed a wall-box, which I actually use very little for now. As I have an active subscription flat with A2A which allows me to recharge at their columns with only 30 euros per month . However, I expect it won’t be long because A2A will certainly have to make some adjustments. Indeed, from this year it is no longer possible to obtain the flat subscription. Even if for the moment those like me who signed it last year can still continue to use it with the same price (until it is known)“.

“… but at home I already pay € 0.40 per kWh, madness”

“Waiting for the changes and thinking that the convenience in the future will be to recharge at home, I’m analyzing the costs of my bills ( attached). They take into account the reading of real consumption for the same period (December – January 2021 and 2022) I repeat, real from how I read in the back where the details are specified. From my calculations I notice that if I divide the Kw consumed with the total of the December / January bill 2021 the cost per kWh is about 0.23 cents. While in the December / January bill 2022 turns out to be about 0.40 cents to the KWh. Beyond that the consumption of the 2022 bill is higher, the cost per KWh I know about double!..Possible? Maybe I am doing something wrong in the calculation? I kindly ask you to clarify the matter. I thank you in advance. Congratulations on your interesting articles on the world of electric mobility, I always follow you with sympathy“. Roberto Zappa.

Crazy hikes, here’s what you can do

Answer. Unfortunately the prices are these and with the high bills, according to the forecasts of the government and the Bank of Italy, we will have to deal with the accounts for the whole of 2022. The costs for the enhanced protection service follow decisions ofAuthority for Energy (ARERA), which in turn only acknowledges what is happening on international markets. For the first quarter of 2022 the electricity tariff is a 46 cents per kWh, more than double the 21 cents a year ago, an absurd surge. How to orient yourself, then? To clarify their ideas, we recommend that everyone read themselves carefully what do you recommend an expert like prof. Alessandro Abbotto. For example: on the free market they are available many advantageous offers, both in the single-time band and in differentiated bands. Even with electricity produced at 100% renewable certified. Then be careful to calculate the cost of home recharging well, to understand how competitive it is compared to the offers in the columns. It is necessary exclude costs fixed of the bill that I would have anyway, regardless of whether or not there is an electric car to recharge. Unless you activate a counter, POD, from scratch, just to recharge the car.

TAG: Crazy bills