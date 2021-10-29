crazy bull run for cryptocurrency

To upset the crypto market this time is Dogecoin and the crazy bull run that led to his price above $ 0.30 in less than 10 minutes.

It was a climb as fast as it was difficult to explain. In the early hours of today, a wave of purchases hit DOGE which was followed by a substantial number of liquidations.

This meant that the Meme Coin par excellence it also became the number one crypto project in the daily growth chart.

While the underlying cause is not yet known, it is worth seeing what are the most plausible hypotheses that have brought Dogecoin to the current situation.

Dogecoin: Crazy bull run and possible causes

Since there is no causality between the sudden rise of Dogecoin, we must move into the field of hypotheses.

So let’s start from what at least for now seems to be the most quoted and likely, that is a large investor close to the project who has decided to reinvest the profits.

To have confirmations in this sense it will be necessary to wait for the analysis of the data at the blockchain level to be brought to conclusion.

A second but less complete hypothesis is that which attributes toinhigh volume of purchases the entire responsibility of the bull run. This would have led to a sharp drop in short orders and FOMO buyers to queue up for purchases.

This is obviously a plausible idea, but one that explains the effect and tells us absolutely nothing about the root cause that triggered a movement of this type.

Final notes

Regardless of the deep motivation that led Dogecoin to the crazy bull run it is good to understand what effects it will have and what can be expected now from cryptocurrency.

Generally speaking, sudden upward price movements are often followed by equally large corrections.

This means that the expected volatility of Dogecoin will be decidedly high. For this reason, before investing only on the basis of growth rates, it is good to know that there are ways that can exploit fluctuations.

