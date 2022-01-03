Business

“Crazy disco party” in the megavilla

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

“Heart-shaped sunglasses, leopard-print suits and even a disco ball in the pool. Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez thus celebrated New Year 2022, with a “crazy disco party” to put it in the caption of the photos posted on Instagram by the multi-millionaire owner of Amazon. Him in a patterned shirt, she in a glittery suit, friends and family posing by the pool in her mega-villa.

From Elon Musk to Bezos, mind-boggling fortunes: 2021 made the rich even richer

Bezos celebrates his space tourists and forgets the Amazon victims of the tornado in the USA: social storm

The story on Instagram

“We had a lot of fun celebrating with a crazy disco party with the family – writes Bezos – but the new year is also an excellent time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth and paying attention to every moment of the life. Good and evil. All. Celebrate and grow ».

And among the first comments comes the declaration of love of the sweetheart, Lauren, who jumped to the headlines for a recent curtain with Leonardo Di Caprio. “I love you baby. For every reason and for no reason », he writes.

The puzzled fans

The comments of the fans, however, are not quite so admired: while someone praises the “Midlife Crisis” and someone else the similarity of the patron of Amazon with Lex Luthor (fans of Superman will understand), there are those who judge it all “Embarrassing »And who expects a« Rain of memes ».

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

All the details on hiring, positions and tests

2 weeks ago

From the ministry 9.8 million euros for the second tower in the Inalpi factory in Moretta

November 12, 2021

costs doubled and 13 years of delays

2 weeks ago

Portovesme, stop to production if the price of energy does not drop

November 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button