“Crazy disco party” in the megavilla

“Heart-shaped sunglasses, leopard-print suits and even a disco ball in the pool. Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez thus celebrated New Year 2022, with a “crazy disco party” to put it in the caption of the photos posted on Instagram by the multi-millionaire owner of Amazon. Him in a patterned shirt, she in a glittery suit, friends and family posing by the pool in her mega-villa.

The story on Instagram

“We had a lot of fun celebrating with a crazy disco party with the family – writes Bezos – but the new year is also an excellent time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth and paying attention to every moment of the life. Good and evil. All. Celebrate and grow ».

And among the first comments comes the declaration of love of the sweetheart, Lauren, who jumped to the headlines for a recent curtain with Leonardo Di Caprio. “I love you baby. For every reason and for no reason », he writes.

The puzzled fans

The comments of the fans, however, are not quite so admired: while someone praises the “Midlife Crisis” and someone else the similarity of the patron of Amazon with Lex Luthor (fans of Superman will understand), there are those who judge it all “Embarrassing »And who expects a« Rain of memes ».