crazy figures for Rocky’s notes and Rambo’s cap – Il Tempo





The original from the screenplay for Rocky, the legendary 1976 film written by Sylvester Stallone (directed by John G. Avildsen) is a priceless heirloom. The notebook where Sly handwritten the script’s notes went up for auction and was bought for $ 437,500, eight times the initial estimate of $ 50,000. The auction concerned 500 objects by the actor and director who also interpreted Rambo.

The script notebook was auctioned by Julien’s Auctions of Los Angeles. To be precise, it is a vintage spiral notebook from the 1970s from the Mead brand, containing the pages of the original script that would have allowed the film Rocky to win the 1976 Academy Award for best picture.

The manuscript is one of a kind: it contains the first original details of the plot conceived by Stallone, the specifics of the scenes, the dialogues and the concepts to develop the characters (some of which were never made) and for his starring role as boxer Rocky Balboa, who would become the heavyweight champion of the world. The film launched Stallone’s career as a global superstar and pop culture icon and became one of the most successful film franchises of all time, spawning seven sequels and spin-offs, with an eighth still to be released. The notebook was one of nearly 500 items from the actor and director’s personal collection offered by Julien’s Auctions with the catalog “Property from The Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone”. Costumes, props and memorabilia from his most iconic films – the Rocky and Rambo, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man film series – were sold as well as prizes, jewelry and furniture. The movie legend’s silk boxing shorts, decorated with the American flag, from the third installment of the 1982 film series, Rocky III, sold for a staggering $ 200,000, twenty times his starting estimate of $ 10,000. Another highlight of the auction was an enlarged photograph of Rocky hand-decorated in acrylic and signed by Sylvester Stallone, which sold for $ 112,500, fifty-six times his original estimate. The iconography used by Stallone in his other classic role, the former green cap John Rambo, from Rambo: First Blood and the box office blockbuster Rambo series, was featured in the auction, such as A “Hero” knife customized with number 1, used by Stallone in the Rambo series, sold for $ 128,000 (twelve times the original estimate of $ 10,000); a canvas poncho worn by Stallone like John Rambo in the original film fetched $ 76,800.