Crazy for the Stellantis brands: Alfa 85 2.0 Quadrifoglio based on Lancia Delta integral – News

Alfa Romeo 85 series, truck in pre-war production of the Lombard industry. Alpha 85 ?! Self-fantasy of our times, not to use rude terms, which helps those who believe in Stellantis capable of doing perhaps together resurrect the road sporting glories in the Alfa and Lancia brands, to dream.

Fortunately, it does not exist, as the two worlds have always been distant, except in the name of the not-true-Alfa MiTo that geographically united, the Alfa to the Fiat galaxy. We come to the work in the photo gallery, however deserving in terms of graphics and indeed, of imagination applied to the hopes of rebirth for certain racing departments like those Alfa and Lancia.

Bravo al Slovenian designer who has tried his hand at the work, for the tastes and dedication, a little less for the purity mixed hoping that it will work well. The promotional pages, complete with slogans, show a mechanical hybrid between Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO and Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo Evoluzione.

The 75 lends itself little to being hybridized, in its technical concept far from the Lancia one, integral, but so be it. On an aesthetic level, the theoretical Alfa 85 2.0 Quadrifoglio is already proselytizing, especially among those who aspire to certain cars but would risk getting hurt and hurt, with a pure 75 Turbo in their hands at full throttle.

The base of the Alfa 85 is much more Delta Integrale, outside and much of the technique is also assumed, with Alfa Romeo details such as the grille, mirrors and rims.