Crazy gifts that celebrities have given their partners
In this case, we don’t even worry about asking for the receipt.
We’ve rounded up the craziest and most expensive gifts celebs have given their betters over the years. Check them out:
one.
For starters, flashy jewelry is nothing new for Kylie Jenner. In November 2016, the reality TV star and beautiful mogul celebrated her ex-boyfriend Tyga’s birthday with a flashy 60-carat diamond bracelet.
two.
In 2021, Michael B. Jordan gave it his all for his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, when they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day. The actor not only rented an aquarium adorned with rose petals and candles, but he also hired the Japanese restaurant, Nobu, to prepare a private dinner for them.
3.
In 2010, Angelina Jolie had no hesitation in her spending when she paid nearly $200,000 for a 200-year-old olive tree for her current ex-husband, Brad Pitt.
Four.
Channing Tatum is another celebrity who loves to spill honey on Valentine’s Day. He once gave his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, a $10,000 Neil Lane diamond ring to celebrate the occasion.
5.
In May 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas received the gift she had always dreamed of when Nick Jonas gave her Mariah Carey concert tickets (one of the actress’s favorite singers) and passes backstageto celebrate the anniversary of their first year of relationship.
6.
What can one complain about when you have your own vineyard at home? Because this is what Jerry O’Connell gave to his wife, Rebbeca Romijin.
7.
In August 2019, Blake Lively presented her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with a painting commissioned from artist Danny Galieote, in tribute to his first job delivering newspapers for the vancouver sun.
8.
A trip to a mysterious place in a private jet? That’s what Chrissy Teigen received as a gift from her husband, John Legend, on Valentine’s Day 2015.
9.
Tarek el Moussa, actor of the series Flip or Flopacquired for a whole day the famous Kualoa Ranch nature reserve (place where films such as Jurassic Park Y Like it was the first time)to enjoy Valentine’s Day with his current ex-wife, Heather.
10.
On her 22nd birthday, Kylie Jenner was surprised by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with an ocean of roses that looked like something out of a fairy tale.
eleven.
David Beckham gave his wife Victoria an $8 million Bulgari necklace that was as elegant as she was the night she wore it to the 2006 Met Gala.
12.
In December 2017, Offset received the best birthday present of his life when Cardi B gave him a Rolls Royce Wraith for his 26th birthday.
13.
Ciara was delighted when Russell Wilson rented the Seattle Art Museum for a dreamy evening in September 2017.
14.
If we thought Chip and Joanna Gaines couldn’t get any cuter, this silo at Magnolia Market blew us away. In 2019, Chip wrote this GIANT-sized romantic message to commemorate his love for his wife.
fifteen.
Who doesn’t love fresh cut flowers? In 2011, news broke that Justin Bieber bought the entire stock of a flower shop for his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
16.
Before they ended their relationship in 2010, Courteney Cox bought an old carousel for $45,000 USD for David Arquette, her husband at the time.
17.
Shortly after getting engaged, in April 2016, Rob Kardashian bought his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna a purple Lamborghini worth approximately $200,000.
18.
In 2010, Jay-Z finally took the gift-giving game to the LEGENDARY level when he bought a private island in the Florida Keys for Beyonce’s 29th birthday.
19.
And finally, now that Bennifer is back once again, let’s remember when the actor gave his lover a Rolls Royce Phantom worth over $400,000 in 2002.
What other celebrity couples belong on this list? Tell us in the comments!
This post was translated from English.