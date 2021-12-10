crazy graphics and Keanu Reeves

With the official presentation of the first trailer of The Matrix Awakens, the stage of The Game Awards 2021 was able to host again Keanu Reeves in a sortie into the gaming world.

The well-known actor, having found space in the role of Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, is in fact ready to return to action on consoles. Packaged with the new and promising Unreal Engine 5, the experience proposed by The Matrix Awakens became available shortly after Geoff Keighley’s onstage presentation. Curious to find out what he had in store for the public, we obviously immediately dedicated ourselves to the exploration of The Matrix Awakens.

Among the meanders of the matrix, the Everyeye editorial team found a decidedly ambitious technical sector waiting for it, dominated by graphics bordering on photorealism. The aesthetic performance of The Matrix Awakens offers a first taste of what the Unreal Engine 5 might be able to bring to the public on next-generation hardware.

To allow you to take a look at what the content proposes, we have tested The Matrix Awakens on PlayStation 5, and then bring you the experience on video. Directly at the opening of this news, as well as on the Everyeye YouTube Channel, you can therefore find a rich man gameplay video dedicated to next-gen production starring Keanu Reeves. What do you think?