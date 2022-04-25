“Crazy Hat”: Selena Gomez remembered Wizards of Waverly Place in a melancholic meeting

UNITED STATES-. On Saturday, April 23 at night Selena Gomez had a nostalgic reunion with his former co-star from The Wizards of Waverly Place that filled the generation of fans of the series with memories Disney Channel. The star met Jennifer Stonewho played Harper in the iconic show, and shared a special and funny video on TikTok.

The fantastic duo shared in TikTok a clip in which they acted out the iconic song that their characters sang on the show, Crazy Hat. “WHAT IS THAT? IT’S A HAT WHO PUT ON THAT HAT? HE FELL ASLEEP, HE HID SOMETHING, HE WANTS TO BE LIKE KEIRA AND ASHLEY, WE ALREADY SAW IT WE HAVE DONE IT WE KNOW ABOUT HATS!”, sang the stars of Disney.

in the clip Gomez Y Stone They showed some dance moves to the rhythm of Crazy, Funky, Junky Hat while lip-synching the words of the catchy song. The friends laughed out loud in the video as they both held a drink in hand. “We had to…”, the singer wrote in the description of her video for TikTokwhich quickly went viral.

Selena Gomez rose to fame at the hands of Alex Russo

Gomez Y Stonewho played best friends Alex Russo and Harper Finkle on the series Wizards of Waverly Placeoriginally performed the song after seeing a person with a peculiar hat in the fourth episode of the first season of the iconic show Disney Channelwhich first aired in 2007. The duo re-performed the song multiple times throughout the show.

In 2020, Gomez he met with David Henry, who played his brother Justin Russo in the famous series. The duo teased a possible reunion while promoting Henri’s directorial debut This Is the Year in a clip on social media. The star and the actor maintain a great friendship since he ended Wizards of Waverly Placeand even this helped her debut in Instagram in 2017.



