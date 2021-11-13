crazy in F1 – Libero Quotidiano





Max Verstappen was fined fifty thousand euros for violating the park closed regime on Friday. The decision was made by the race direction, with the Red Bull driver who will probably gladly pay that amount in exchange for not receiving penalties on the track, where the World Championship is being played in a very close head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton.





On the other hand, there is still waiting for the outcome of the investigation into the Mercedes driver, who could be forced to start from the last place on the grid or even from the pits: it will depend on what the commissioners decide after the irregularities found in the drive. by Drs. As for Verstappen, however, the case was solved with a fifty thousand euro fine: the Dutchman “measured” with his fingers the opening of the rear wing of his Red Bull and then did the same on Hamilton’s Mercedes. .





But without exerting significant force, as established by the commissioners after examining the video footage of a spectator and those of CCTV cameras. For this reason, the judges did not consider it necessary to sanction the Dutch driver with a loss of grid positions: for him “only” a fine for having violated the parc fermé regime.