Crazy increases for bread and pasta: here are all the increases

We have been dealing with “expensive prices” for weeks now, anticipating what has been happening in recent days: flour, bread, pasta and derivatives have now prices skyrocketing with increases of up to 38%, a huge amount.

Average increases over 20%

The increase in gas, electricity and fuel is also having a cascading effect on Italian spending: from March to October 2021 the cost of flour is increased by 38%, breaking through the euro threshold (1.09), wholemeal pasta has increased by 33% to 2.90 euros, bread has risen by 11% and now costs 3.86 euros per kilo. The Federconsumatori survey was carried out on about fifteen commercial establishments from north to south Italy.

“ The alarm on food product price increases is becoming increasingly serious and worrying, both due to the increase in raw materials and the wave of energy prices that will affect production and transport costs “, writes the Federation in a note, adding the complaint a few days ago by Fiesa Assopanificatori Confesercenti on the unthinkable increase in the flours which peaked at 81%. At this point, a parliamentary question was asked. “ We can only subscribe to this appeal, to clarify the increases and avoid the hypothesis that these become a tempting opportunity for speculation “.

The report to the Antitrust is triggered

At this point, Federconsumatori took action by reporting to the Antitrust all the increases for “v and verify the existence of cartel hypotheses on food prices, as happened in 2008 “. It becomes essential to sanction those in duty and monitor the market by” intolerable phenomena speculative, which would further aggravate the already strong price increases underway, with severe damage to families and the entire production system “, he writes in a note. In short, the situation is heavy and constantly evolving: the only certain thing that in addition to the usual bills and fuel price increases, we will have to deal with huge increases on basic necessities.

The president of Assopanificatori, Davide Trombini, explained to Republic as now, for a year now, the price of raw materials is constantly increase. “ Up to now we had absorbed it without passing it on to the consumer but today it is no longer possible. After all, this situation also damages us, who on the one hand pay more for raw materials to make bread, on the other hand we cannot raise the price too much because we would risk making the consumer run away, perhaps towards frozen bread. “, points out.

The causes of the increases

In addition to the reasons we explained at the beginning of the article, there are others two reasons that explain these crazy and insane increases: on the one hand, transport costs more to rent containers due to the year and a half of the pandemic but there is also a lower availability of stocks in relation to demand. In a report, Ismea (the Institute of Services for the Agricultural Food Market) denounced a drop in crops in Ukraine, where grain stocks often come from, and the reduction in exports decided by Russia. Italian wheat, often and willingly, is imported from abroad because our own wheat is sufficient for only 36% to satisfy demand, which is why we are dependent on others and on the prices imposed by others.