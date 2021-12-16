Crazy Love and Thunder poster revealed Jane Foster costume! Admire it in HD

A few days ago we showed you a poster of Thor: Love and Thunder, absolutely absurd and trash, which had begun to circulate on social media, fueling many doubts among home fans Marvel: Was it a real image or a fan made poster? To make people suspect that the first answer was the real one, there was one detail not just: the user who took the photo had spotted it in a shop where it was put on sale among other official products.

Nothing shocking, however, if you think that often the same cinemas are displaying fake posters to advertise the big productions while waiting for the majors to release the official ones. The last example was that of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest film dedicated to the adventures of Peter Parker, as you can see from THIS article we wrote last July.

But back to Thor, after the poster had started circulating, it was the same Taika Waititi to deny its authenticity on social media, writing: “It’s so bad that I wish it were official. It’s definitely what I would have done if I had been doing the posters. “

Closed question, then? Apparently not. Because following the director’s tweet, The Direct contacted the retailer Pyramid International, which deals with official merchandise of big brands, who confirmed that the poster is authentic and licensed by Marvel. So, let’s get ready for something really crazy, given that in addition to knowing directly from the director that the tones of the cinecomic will be very similar to those of Ragnarok, in the image we can even admire a couple of “ferrying goats” in absolutely bizarre poses.

Furthermore, since we are now aware of the officiality of the poster, we can also confirm that the one worn by Jane Foster will be her official costume as Mighty Thor, the new superhero of the MCU capable of lifting Mjolnir. And it is absolutely fantastic.

If you missed it, you can admire it in the HD version released in recent days:

Thor: Love and Thunder, we recall, boasts a cast that, in addition to the protagonist Chris Hemsworth also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale as villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard.

The film will hit theaters onJuly 8, 2022.

