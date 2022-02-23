Crazy: Mbappé’s conditions to continue at PSG

the future of Kylian Mbappe remains an unknown since in the coming months it could perfectly leave the paris st germain or sign for a new club.

The Spanish sports press throughout this 2022 has indicated that the French crack has everything arranged to reach the Real Madrid in the middle of the yearwhile PSG turns a deaf ear to comments, and seeks to retain the striker at all costs.

However, in the last few hours a series of conditions have been revealed that Mbappé would have put PSG in order to agree to continue in the Parisian team.

According to L’Équipe, Kylian he wants to be the number one image of the club, therefore he would be above stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Other of the orders of the young Frenchman is heavy hand with those who arrive late to trainingin addition to pointing out that the club does not it must give so many licenses to the South Americans.

The World Champion with France in Russia 2018 has serious doubts that the arrival of Sergio Ramos and would be asking for the departure of the Spanish defender.

L’Equipe also assures that the leadership offered Mbappé the possibility of taking charge of set pieces, penalties and free kicks, over and above the coach’s decision.