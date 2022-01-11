Crazy offer for Galaxy S21 FE: € 90 discount and another € 70 Amazon credit as a gift!

Resounding offer for the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is available on Amazon Italy at the price of only € 675 about. The nice thing is that by purchasing it you will also receive € 70 Amazon credit, to be used for future orders on the store, so it’s as if you just pay for it € 605 if we consider the coupon!

The promotion to get the Amazon credit of € 70 applies automatically, but is only valid until January 31, 2022 and there are only 800 pieces available. Once you have received your Amazon credit, you can spend the € 70 for purchases on the store by May 31, 2022.

To buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE today in Discount on Amazon, just click on this address or one of the dedicated buttons in the box at the bottom. We also leave you a screenshot to prove the validity of the promotion. Below we will also leave you the buttons to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to go to the page of Amazon’s best discounts.

On some of the links included on this page, AndroidWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

Source link