crazy photographs – Libero Quotidiano

Is called Conrado Estrada and, despite himself, he started wearing masks well before Covid and well before the whole world. Already, he had to hide his nose: the 57-year-old, in fact, had a malformation that had made his nose similar to a penis. A big trouble, which made him trouble breathing and eating.

Conrado, resident in Portchester, upstate New York, in the US, tells how children looked at him in horror: “They asked mothers what had happened to me, so I always wore a mask”. To cover up and to cover that incredible nose. “The nose had reached my lips and I often bit it when I brought the forks to my mouth to eat“, explains.

But now, Conrado Estrada’s life has changed. For the better. Thanks to a plastic surgery performed by Thomas Romo, director of the department Facial plastic reconstructive surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, he returned to having a normal nose. The point is that man has long sought a solution: “I spent six years meeting doctors and specialists, but no one had a solution“And the solution is Dr. Romo, who now explains, with a hint of irony:” I couldn’t say what I thought of that nose. It looked like he had a penis on his nose. “Yes, it seemed to everyone. But now that the odyssey is over, we can also say …

