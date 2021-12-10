Crazy price flights to travel with Wizz Air until February

Wizz Air has just launched a scandalous offer to say the least. It has sold 10,000 airline tickets for € 1.99. This is an offer limited to some routes and only in Italy, but the price is absolutely unmissable (even if you don’t leave you will certainly not pass out).

You have to book by December 10th and discounted tickets are valid for departures until February 28, 2022.

We looked for the best destinations to go to with the € 1.99 offer and we found flights from Milan Malpensa to Bari for the month of January and from Bari to Milan already for December, for those wishing to take advantage of a little shopping Christmas or to visit Milan during the holidays.

What to do at Christmas in Milan

It goes without saying that Milan becomes magical at Christmas. The lights transform the city into a sparkling place, many Christmas markets under the Cathedral, where the huge tree also stands, with 65 wooden chalets and the Santa’s house. The market is also at the Bagni Misteriosi, the most famous swimming pools among the Milanese that transform into an elegant mountain chalet with a retro flavor, a real village dedicated to Christmas complete with a skating rink. And then, the Wonder Village in Porta Venezia, among illuminated trees, the house of the Elves and a special Christmas market. The largest covered structure in Milan, which houses a large skating rink, was installed under the building of the Lombardy Region. And finally, at the Biblioteca degli Alberi, in the Gae Aulenti area, a rich program of free Christmas activities is held for all holiday weekends with shows, performances and workshops for adults and children.

What to do in Bari during the Christmas holidays

In Bari, on the other hand, the Santa Claus Village, open until Epiphany, in Piazza del Ferrarese there is the large Christmas tree together with the ‘Christmas forest’, the ancient village is illuminated by illuminations ‘to read’ and the lights illuminate the profiles of the buildings on the Wall. In addition, free events are scheduled throughout the month of December, from group games to aloud reading, from creative workshops to theatrical performances.

What to do in Turin at Christmas

There are also flights from Bari to Turin for December and January. The Piedmontese capital is all a light on the occasion of the holidays with the event entitled “Christmas of Light”. The absolute protagonists are the Artist’s Lights, an artistic-cultural event during which the city is illuminated with real works of art conceived by contemporary artists. The novelty this year is the Path of Lights, a luminous setting that starts from the Sambuy gardens and runs along via Roma to get to the Royal Palace. In addition to the Christmas tree and the Advent Calendar in Piazza Vittorio, there are also many new initiatives promoted by the City of Turin for the end of year holidays.

Illuminated Christmas in Naples

There are flights for € 1.99 also for Naples departing from Milan Malpensa. And Naples at Christmas is really a must. Not only is the most famous nativity scene market in Italy worth a visit, that of San Gregorio Armeno, but this year there will be Christmas videomapping on Palazzo Fuga, the magical park of Santa Claus at the Mostra d’Oltremare and in Piazza degli Artisti is A Christmas-themed floral arch with mistletoe was inaugurated, the typical symbol of love and luck that recalls the ancient tradition of kissing under the mistletoe.