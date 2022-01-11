Tech

Crazy price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: only 449 € from Mediaworld!

Kim Lee
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 was one of the most desired products during the Black Friday and the Christmas period. The leaflet of the Korean giant, in fact, turned out to be one of the best-selling products thanks to the various promotions offered on the main online stores.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 almost in price error: unmissable offer at 449 €

Today Mediaworld discounted the device in the Ice Cream color variant at the crazy price of € 449! This is the all-time low for this product and almost a possible unrepeatable price for the next few months.

In order to purchase the offer on the Galaxy Z Flip3 128GB just click on this link and then on add to cart at the price of € 749, before checkout you will find a discount of € 300 which will bring the price to € 449.

The product, given the request, could end very soon therefore we advise you, if it is out of stock, to try several times during the day as it could return to stock.

In the event that you are unable to grab the super flagship at a bargain price but still aim to buy the folding leaflet at a discount, we report this offer directly from the promo All out from Unieuro.

http: // Samsung% 20Galaxy% 20Z% 20Flip% 203% 20 |% 20Unieuro

Product sold and shipped by Unieuro.


